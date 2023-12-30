Williamson's 16 lead Towson over Arcadia 97-46

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Dylan Williamson's 16 points helped Towson defeat Arcadia 97-46 on Saturday.

Williamson finished 7 of 7 from the field for the Tigers (7-6). Christian May shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Tyler Tejada had 12 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

Justin Money and Joshua Okocha each finished with seven points for the Knights.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)