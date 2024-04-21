Will Baltimore Ravens players watch this week's NFL Draft?

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will select 30th in the first round of this week's NFL Draft.

It will be a long night on Thursday before fans learn who the Ravens draft with their first overall pick.

The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit with thousands of fans attending and millions more watching on television.

The Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round in 2023, and Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum in 2022.

The questions were asked, will the players watch the NFL Draft?

"I love watching the draft, watching the guys come into the league to finally get an opportunity to see their dreams come true, see their reactions and things like that," Ravens running back Derrick Henry said. "I think that's pretty cool and it's pretty cool for kids who have those same dreams [and] aspirations to see that as well."

"I'm not too sure if I'll actually be watching it," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. "It's kind of crazy because when I was a kid and then high school, then my first year or two in the league, I was watching the draft throughout, from the first pick to 'Mr. Irrelevant.' So, I was one of those type [of] guys."

"It's a fun thing to watch," said Linderbaum, a center. "I remember back when I got drafted, it was a special moment, and it's going to be special for all of those guys to get drafted, and even the guys who don't get drafted, just have the opportunity to make it to the team. It's an exciting time and a new chapter in guys' lives, so it's a pretty special event. I'll probably turn it on."