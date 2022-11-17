Wife of man killed in Elkridge road rage incident asks for help finding shooter

BALTIMORE -- Jennifer Marks remembers the last conversation she had with her husband, Charles, before he was shot on his way home from work.

"It was, like, 3:41," she said. "I was on the phone with him."

Charles was on his way home from work-related training in his work van when he was shot.

"My kids cry at night for their dad, especially the youngest one," Marks said. "He's only 5."

Charles, 42, was driving his white cargo van northbound on I-95 near Route 100 when he got into an argument with another driver on Jan. 30.

Investigators say Marks was in the third lane of the highway when the other driver approached him, shot him through an open window, and took off.

"I was on the phone with him when it happened and I didn't hear him argue with anyone," Marks said. "I didn't hear his window was down when he was driving and the phone disconnected, and I just thought he didn't charge his phone."

But instead, Marks had been shot in the head.

The impact of the gunshot sent Marks off the road and into the guardrail.

He died the next day at Shock Trauma.

The shooter got away, and after a 10-month-on police investigation, leads on the shooter's whereabouts are still slim, according to David Clayton, the family's lawyer.

"There's no identification of a person or persons in the vehicle, man or woman, or any tie of description, only that it was a four-door smaller sedan-type of automobile," Clayton said.

Now, Marks is desperate for answers. She said she hopes someone out there can help her family get justice.

"I'll never get over this," Marks said. "We could have just a little bit of information . . . Anything would help. Anything."

Charles leaves behind six children.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should call Maryland State Police homicide detectives at 410-929-0802.