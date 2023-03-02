Whole Foods in Harbor East area temporarily closes following police investigation

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has opened an investigation into the damage that was done to a grocery store in the Harbor East area.

Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore responded to a report of gunfire that had been aimed at "an establishment" in the area around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Once there, they learned that a male had fired a weapon at the front glass window of the establishment and damaged it, police said.

The male fled from the location on a bicycle, according to authorities.

Investigators believe that the male used an airsoft gun to create a ruckus, police said.

Staff for Whole Foods said the store located in the Inner Harbor area was closed in response to "an incident" on Wednesday.

The store will reopen on Thursday morning, according to Whole Foods staff.

No one was injured, staff said.

Officers based in Southeast Baltimore have reviewed video footage in hopes of identifying the weapon-wielding bicyclist, police said.

Anyone who has information about the incident should contact investigators at 410-396-2422.