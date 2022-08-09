Watch CBS News
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said.

"Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on August 9, 2022

First published on August 9, 2022 / 4:15 PM

