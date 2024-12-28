Suspect in custody after explosive materials found in vehicle near White Marsh Mall

BALTIMORE - A suspect is in custody after Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD) found explosive materials inside a car near a White Marsh shopping center.

On Friday, officers arrived at the 5300 block of Campbell Blvd at 10:35 a.m., after receiving calls regarding a "suspicious circumstance".

The vehicle was parked in a shopping center across the street from White Marsh Mall, which prompted police to advise the public to avoid the area while the incident was being investigated.

#BCoPD is investigating a suspicious circumstance in the 5300 block of Campbell Blvd, 21236. We ask all to avoid the area until this incident is resolved. Once we have more information it will be provided. pic.twitter.com/ort67XVGa9 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 27, 2024

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police provided an update via X, stating the situation had been "safely resolved".

According to a press release, when officers arrived on Friday morning, they were notified about a vehicle containing unknown material.

In response, members of the Hazardous Devices Team were called. Once they arrived, they determined the material to be "pyrotechnic in nature".

The Hazardous Devices Team then conducted three controlled disposals on site. No injuries were reported.

A 55-year-old suspect named Michael Cameron was taken into custody and has since been charged with possession of a destructive device and illegal possession of ammunition, according to BCPD.

Cameron is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

There is no active threat to the public, per BCPD.