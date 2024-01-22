White Marsh crash leaves one woman dead, another person injured

BALTIMORE -- A woman has died from injuries she sustained from a head-on collision in White Marsh, according to the Baltimore County Police.

Nikotetta Roros, 34, collided with another vehicle in the northbound lane of Honeygo Boulevard, police said.

Both Roros and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.

Police said Roros was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the collision.