Watch CBS News
Local News

White Marsh crash leaves one woman dead, another person injured

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | January, 22, 2024
Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | January, 22, 2024 01:49

BALTIMORE -- A woman has died from injuries she sustained from a head-on collision in White Marsh, according to the Baltimore County Police.

Nikotetta Roros, 34, collided with another vehicle in the northbound lane of Honeygo Boulevard, police said.

Both Roros and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.

Police said Roros was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the collision.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 5:12 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.