White House Easter Egg Roll ticket lottery starts Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Eggcellent news for those looking for Easter fun! The annual White House Easter Egg Roll lottery starts Thursday for families to participate in the long-held D.C. tradition.

The lottery is open for a week starting at 10 a.m. Thursday and ending at 3 p.m. next Thursday.

The lottery results are March 27, and the roll is on Monday, April 10. There is no cost to apply.

Along with the egg roll, the event will also feature live entertainment, storytelling, arts and crafts, and appearances by costumed characters.

Only one application is allowed per household and requires at least one child age 12 or under and one adult to apply, with a max of two adults entering per application.

Tickets are free, but limited to six per household.

The history of the Easter Egg Roll dates back to the 1870s, according to the White House. Capitol Hill became a popular place for children to roll eggs, but the legislative and executive branches seemed at odds on whether the hallowed grounds could be used for play.

"In 1876, Congress passed a law forbidding the Capitol grounds to be used as a children's playground," the White House said. "In 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes issued an order that if any children should come to the White House to roll their Easter eggs, they would be allowed to do so.

Since then, the tradition has been carried on, and has become the largest event held at the White House every year.

