Where's Marty? With Zero Latency VR

Hi Everyone!

Today was flat out cool. We all know about video gaming. Most of us, at some point, have played a video game. And over the years, the level of sophistication of gaming platforms has gotten most impressive. And today we saw the next level in gaming at the "Zero Latency" virtual reality free roaming arena in Owings Mills.

Right up front here is the website, but I have saved you some time because looking at the arena in the above shot only shows you the gaming field, not the game. It is what you see in the VR Helmet that is the 1000% "WOW FACTOR!" So here is the "experience" page of the website. Look at it here.

Some of the VR games do involve weapons, but some are also not combat oriented. There is something for everyone. And having tried the Virtual Reality Goggle world for the first time, I can assure you I was blown away. No joke, this is "next level" stuff, not just a slogan. In our second segment, K2 framed it so you can see the game master's monitor and the folks playing behind us. It is a great team building experience because you really need to work together to defeat the enemy. Be it business, or a family time together, that team building theme holds true. (And in between the second and third segments, K2 and I did play the game to get the experience. K2 is a gamer and was most impressed. Our game, by the way was a zombie apocalypse challenge.)

We can't thank our hosts at "Zero Latency" enough. Denise, Pamela, and Candy you are really onto something. Hit up the website for times, and booking info. (Though walk in's are accepted, booking a time assures you of a game at your convince.)

Marty B!