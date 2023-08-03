Where's Marty? Checking out the Zahradka Farm in Essex and the produce they offer

Where's Marty? Checking out the Zahradka Farm in Essex and the produce they offer

Where's Marty? Checking out the Zahradka Farm in Essex and the produce they offer

Hi Everyone!

Every Spring in Eastern Baltimore County, along Back River Neck Road, hand-painted red and white signs appear directing you to find great local produce.

Just like clockwork, signs directing drivers to Zahradka Family Farm dot the landscape.

In the zip code that includes Essex, there is just one farm left and that 90-acre parcel has been in the Zahradka family for a bit over 112 years. Ninety acres of farmland butting right up to the Chesapeake shoreline.

Marylanders know that the fruit and vegetables grown in the state are as good as to be found anywhere, especially tomatoes, sweet corn and melons.

But those signs, homemade and hand-painted say it all. A family business, Mom and Pop if you will.

A place where everyone knows everyone else thrives. People come by to shop, to schmooze, to reignite that feeling of neighborhood.

But Zahradka's reputation goes even further. Being in a waterfront community a lot of people from all around have stopped by after recreating on our Bay.

And when those good folk are in the neighborhood, they continue to make it a destination more than just once a growing season.

Every county has walk-up farm stands, and they showcase the best in Maryland agriculture.

It is a part of the soul of the state, and K2 and I were happy to visit one of the granddaddies of them all today! Do a cyber visit http://www.zahradkafamilyfarm.com

Marty B!