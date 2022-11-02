Where's Marty? With the Jobes brothers, well known duck decoy makers in Havre de Grace

Hi Everyone!

Today was a treat for K2, and I.

It was back up to Havre De Grace, and it was all about three brothers who may be the last of the homemade Duck/Goose decoy makers left in America.

Meet, from left to right, Joey Jobes, Charles Jobes and Bob Jobes. They learned their craft from their dad, and from right, is Madison Mitchell, who many consider to be one of the greatest decoy makers in the world.

Over decade the Jobes have handmade made tens of thousands.

Some are so prized they get used as decorative art in hunting lodges, and homes. And "some" just keeps growing.

And here is proof.

The weekend of Nov. 12 is Easton Maryland Waterfowl Festival. Upward of 20,000 people will attend. Just a look at that website will make you a believer.

The Chesapeake Bay region is not just a boating capital of America, but a sportsman's one too.

Our Eastern Shore is on the Atlantic Flyway, the imaginary road that hundreds of thousands of migrating birds use to get South. I have been in a duck blind on the Miles River, near Easton, when about 10,000 Geese have flown over. It sounds like a jet passing by. REALLY.

Bringing this peek at a part of our State you may not have known about was a pleasure for K2 and I.

And getting to watch these three artists at work, and bring their story to you was a pleasure. And here are their website for more info on them individually.

Between the Jobes family, the Mitchells, and others, Havre de Grace is widely known as the "Duck Decoy Capital of the World."

Each brother has his own decoy business, but the brothers work together, too. They hand carve and hand paint every specie of duck that a sportsman may want to attract.

But just as we thought we were done, look what Charles Jobes gifted us - a hand-carved and painted in the old school colors and logo of WJZ-TV back in the 90s when I first interviewed him on the old "Morning Edition." Call it our "throwback uniform" if you will.

Just look at the delicate precision of the feathers and detail. Just WOW.

We will totally find a place on the set for him. Or is it a her? Charles said choose, but it is a Mallard for sure!