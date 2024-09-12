Watch CBS News
"Where's Marty" at Wild Bay Kombucha

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Drink local, live wild with Wild Bay Kombucha
Drink local, live wild with Wild Bay Kombucha 03:21

Hi Everyone!

In 2015 these three guys, step brothers Sergio and Adam, (on either side of the picture), along with best friend Sid,(next to me), quit their jobs to start making Kombucha.

selfie-wbk.jpg

What started as a small juice making business in Hampden is now in 900 locations in 9 states. And still growing. Their Northwest Baltimore factory, and offices, are the third location in 9 years. That is how much the company has expanded. Just a great success story.

bottles.jpg

(Above are just three of the nine flavors, and there are also seasonal brews too.)

Kombucha is at it's basic, a digestif. Made with probiotics and active cultures. The company itself produces probiotics which helps with digestion among other things. The health benefits of probiotics go back centuries. Taken straight I cannot imagine it would have a great taste, but for centuries it has been enhanced with a variety of flavors.

(The vats seen below, when full, would hold 168,000 bottles of Wild Bay!!! I am telling you these folks, who now employee 15, are rocking it!)

wbk-vats.jpg
more-vats.jpg

Currently these  Marylanders are also giving back big with contributions from their gross sales to help the Chesapeake Bay. Just a great success story, as I like to say, we find in our own backyard. FANTASTIC!

sign.jpg

Marty B!

