"Where's Marty" at Wild Bay Kombucha

In 2015 these three guys, step brothers Sergio and Adam, (on either side of the picture), along with best friend Sid,(next to me), quit their jobs to start making Kombucha.

What started as a small juice making business in Hampden is now in 900 locations in 9 states. And still growing. Their Northwest Baltimore factory, and offices, are the third location in 9 years. That is how much the company has expanded. Just a great success story.

(Above are just three of the nine flavors, and there are also seasonal brews too.)

Kombucha is at it's basic, a digestif. Made with probiotics and active cultures. The company itself produces probiotics which helps with digestion among other things. The health benefits of probiotics go back centuries. Taken straight I cannot imagine it would have a great taste, but for centuries it has been enhanced with a variety of flavors.

(The vats seen below, when full, would hold 168,000 bottles of Wild Bay!!! I am telling you these folks, who now employee 15, are rocking it!)

Currently these Marylanders are also giving back big with contributions from their gross sales to help the Chesapeake Bay. Just a great success story, as I like to say, we find in our own backyard. FANTASTIC!

