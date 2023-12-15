Where's Marty? Exploring the The Margaret Cleveland, Walther Gardens & Nursery in Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

On the corner of Walther Avenue and Southern Road, near Lauraville, is Walther Gardens. On that corner, in the 1880s, was a home, and a farm. The house still stands.

Originally, it was surrounded by an orchard, and Walther Avenue did not exist.

Over the years, the area changed and grew, but the one constant was the garden center on that corner.

And during Christmastime, for over 100 years, generations of families have gotten their Christmas trees there. GENERATIONS.

Now, fast forward to 2023, and last spring, when Chris Heller bought the business and assumed the legacy of Christmas trees on that property.

Chris understands the tradition, though it does not weigh on him.

As a businessman, he knows if the job is done right the result will be a good one.

Now check this out.

Just after closing on the property, in late June, he was contacted by the Christmas tree company and was told if he wanted to continue the previous owner's order, it had to remain the same and be paid for upfront.

So, in early July, a check was written for the 1,000 Christmas trees he will most likely sell by December 25.

Welcome to a legacy business.

And all this was going on as he was setting up and stocking other buildings on the property with the most special and unique gifts you'd find anywhere.

Nothing like jumping into the deep end of the pool. But, like the tree sales, part of the gift sales customers are many and happy.

Going into this my thought was all about the trees, but all we found at the legacy corner of Walther and Southern was an early Christmas present to WJZ at 9.

Before we finish this day, I do want to mention that Chris asked me to pass along that Santa will be at Walther Gardens this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more info on this really cool old school spot hit up their website, it is named after Chris Hellers' grandma, Margaret Cleveland. http://www.themargaretcleveland.com

