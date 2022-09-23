Where's Marty? Tricking out cars in Ravens-themed wrapping

Where's Marty? At AP Corp in Sykesville, learning about how Ravens pride can go

Where's Marty? At AP Corp in Sykesville, learning about how Ravens pride can go

Where's Marty? At AP Corp in Sykesville, learning about how Ravens pride can go

Hi everyone, and TGIF!

Today our "Purple Friday" edition of "Where's Marty?" took K2 and I to Sykesville, Carroll County, to AP CORP. "AP" as in "Always Perfect."

This picture is a screen capture from their website, and it is from a YouTube clip.

Clearly the "Play Button" will not work here but on their website, https://www.apcorp.com/, it will. And, a visit to their website is an amazing surf.

Our segment this morning was about Ravens themed cars they have wrapped.

Wrapping has replaced a lot of vehicle painting, mainly boats and cars.

But to lead you to believe that AP CORP just wraps cars would be a gross misrepresentation.

From tinting windows to graphics, they do it all at THE highest level. Hit up the website, it is really cool to see what is going on in this business in 2022.

Design and Comfort Solutions for your business, home or car

AP CORP employees 23 people, and started out in owner Bill Valway's father's garage 20 years ago. They initially started tinting windows on cars.

These days, the MTA, MedStar Health, and other large business are on their client list.

Checkout the site, really.

But let's get back to the Ravens and Purple Friday.

AP CORP has won awards for, and has done many, big league Ravens vehicle wraps.

You want your car, van, anything Ravens themed, they can do it.

Get the idea?

There are a lot of do-it-yourselfers who tinker with painting cars and the like.

But AP CORPS Ravens results we see around town are BANGING THE DRUM!

However, companies who trick out vehicles also are BANGING THAT DRUM and these folks in Carroll County are one of them.

K2 and I are in this shot with CEO Bill Valway, next to me, and Chris Fong next is to K2.

Chris had just, on the air, put that Ravens head on the jeep in the shot.

AP CORP actually prints the wraps too. WILD! And they are great hosts too.

We had some good laughs on and off the camera.

All in all, it was a fine way to end the week.

Find ya some fun this weekend, and be safe.

See ya Monday!

Marty B!