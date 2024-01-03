Where's Marty? Learning more about TPCRacing's impact in Jessup and Maryland

Hi Everyone!

I really enjoy doing segments about, "and to think this is in your own backyard." It is just amazing the stories with national, or international impact, that originate right here. Such was the case today, in a MAJOR way. Welcome to Jessup, and the nationally, and internationally know race team, (and race shop), TPC Racing.

In their new 40,000 square foot facility are so many trophys, medals, and other championship memorabilia, we simply could not show it all. But let the following story set the bar. And it is set very high.

But first meet the co-owners of TPC, (both racing champions), Michael and Harris Levitas.

Here is the "set the bar" story. In 2006 Michael won, in his class, the second most important race in America, the "24 Hours of Daytona" in this car.

And in the Rolex Street Series TPC fielded three cars that finished 1-2-3 for the year. That is huge. Most of their cars are Porsche's, though they do build and field Lamborghini's.

And in this shot is a "Lambo" and the Porsche that WON this year's Championship in its class. (Shoutout to the sponsor Mission BBQ! Local sponsoring local!)

But we are not done in the showroom of TPC yet. See the center Porsche. It is driven by a young woman, Chloe Chambers, who runs, and wins, so well, she is considered one of the USA's great young racing talents. Her title sponsor Monoflo International also owns the car, which is managed and raced by TPC racing.

But beyond racing TPC customizes Porsches, and Lambroghini's for the average consumer, country wide, who wants more. A lot more.

But, even, beyond that, the current economic impact of TPC racing in the Jessup area, and Howard County, is large. New jobs there. Working with as many local and Maryland business as possible, which means more jobs. I mean, the snowball effect is large. And all because out of High School, now, champion racer and race team owner Michael Levitas just wanted to be "that' race car driver from Maryland. You can visit TPC's website to find some cool videos - "And in your own backyard!"

