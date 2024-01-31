Where's Marty? Learning about the company behind the signs and mural at M&T Bank Stadium

Where's Marty? Learning about the company behind the signs and mural at M&T Bank Stadium

Where's Marty? Learning about the company behind the signs and mural at M&T Bank Stadium

Hi Everyone!

I think we can all agree that the actual gameday experience at M&T Bank Stadium is first class.

If you've never been to a Ravens game, TRUST ME, it is.

From the Upper Deck, where I sit, to the Club Level, to the lower seating bowl, it is top shelf concessions, bathrooms and signage that helps to create the atmosphere.

The team and state agree all fans deserve the best. Yes signage, and there are thousands of examples to showcase.

From front gate handouts to concession menus, to advertisements on the walls Strategic Factory's work, is as good as our football franchise that plays at "the Bank!"

Buying a ticket, again stadium-experience wise, is worth it. (So is a ticket to see the team. I am just staying on subject.) And a company that started as one man's dream in 1998, now employees 165 people in three facilities totaling 100,000 square feet in Baltimore County, is who makes all that,...well, signage. Welcome to Strategic Factory in Owings Mills.

Keith Miller came to Baltimore from South Africa and is living the American dream of taking a chance and hard work paying off.

Watch the segments and you can feel the pride he has in what he and his employees have created...YES, he credits their hard work. And in the second segment, we show examples of the stadium look.

Granted the year did not end as we would have hoped, but it was a great 2023-24 season.

However, the stadium experience is worth it's own championship trophy.

And we thought you'd like to meet the local company behind a good part of it.

Thanks for hosting us Strategic Factory! Here is their web address.

Check them out.

From the stadium to branded apparel, they do it all. https://strategicfactory.com/ And as always,........................GO RAVENS!

Marty B!