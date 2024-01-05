Where's Marty? At Shop Made in Maryland at College Park

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F. , 1000% the truth.

Today was quite interesting.

We became road warriors and rolled down to College Park to visit a store called, "Shop Made in Maryland."

Meet, from left to right, (bedsides myself and K2), store manager Darren McNulty, owner Stacey Price and cafe manager Gabby Brinkhoff.

Stacey, in a previous life, worked for nonprofits. The last one led her to learn about an economic development initiative involving local arts.

In 2022, she started her first of now 10 stores in D.C. featuring all local, as in "the District," artists and craft folks.

It was such a hit she expanded to Virginia, again, following the same format.

That was such a hit, she has now opened the first "Shop Made in..." in Maryland, located in College Park, right on Baltimore Avenue.

It is the perfect location to showcase more than 180 local creative folks. Stacey calls them "makers" because that is what these talented folks do.

For example, Noel Nichole, see below.

Noel is an Architect. But she has a passion for making fine body lotions.

She does indeed do Farmers Markets, and such, but now is also displayed in a "brick and motor" location. (Her website by the way is https://www.ennbeauty.com/.

The opportunity to be in "Shop Made in Maryland" takes the pressure off of having to spend every weekend on the road.

By the way, that cream she is holding smelled wonderful.

SMIM also has a cafe featuring, you guessed it, all locally made coffees, beers, pastries etc.

SMIM also hosts crafts classes with some of the "makers" passing on their skill set to those interested. This is a cool place, and concept.

And here is their website for more info.https://www.shopmadeinmd.net/. And we did promise Stacey when she opens a shop near Baltimore we will be there.

Have a GREAT and SAFE weekend Everyone!

Marty B!