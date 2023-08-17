Where's Marty? Taking a look inside Ryan's Relics in Perry Hall

Hi Everyone,

I like to find the quirky angle to any story, or subject I come up with for "Where's Marty?" I think you deserve something you may not have heard or thought of before. And today was a good example.

Today is National Thrift Shop and Second Hand Day. (There are "days" for everything, right?) We've all been to "Antique Stores." We've all been to cute "junk shops."

But when wanting to shine a light on this day, especially these days when it seems every persons "stuff" is selling for $$$ online, I looked a bit deeper into the brick and mortar stores. And I found one business that started out as a small junk shop, and has become a niche spot for second hand furniture.

The real stuff. Wood, inlay, all the bangs and whistles. Some antique, yes, but a lot of just cool old furniture. Welcome to Ryan's Relics on Bel Air Road, just North of the Beltway.

Since 2004 and a leap of faith, Ryan Chandler and his wife Romina, with occasional help from his dad Stew, have developed the eye for what is unique. Things you might not look at twice, but that if you did, you might see the perfect item.

Their website is extensive, a lot of items all separated into categories. A ton of detail. AND they have a section advising how you can sell your "stuff." You'd be surprised what you no longer want or need that might be another person's perfect item.

Marty B!