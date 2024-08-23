"Where's Marty?" checking out the new "Iwitness" exhibit at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Hi Everyone!

There is a really fine exhibit at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture, https://www.lewismuseum.org/ ! It is called, "Iwithess: Media, and the Movement." It focuses on Maryland and role Print, TV, Radio, and Photo Journalism played in moving the Civil Rights movement forward.

Part of this display is a living room complete with period furniture and an old TV, complete with rabbit ears, that runs a 20 minute documentary, put together by curator Imani Haynes. The "TV show" features news clips from the, then, three BaltimoreTV news stations.

In the "Print" section first editions from the Baltimore Afro American newspaper, and more can be seen.

And the Lewis folks did not forget this area's legendary "Soul" radio stations, and their stars. These were the DJ's who could broadcast current information about civil rights marches, rally's, and the like. And give up to the minute news in general. (Not to forget playing music that all kids, black and white, loved and danced to. The music was indeed unifying.) You can tune in the big radio and hear some of those broadcasts.

Surf to the website for info about hours and admission. We thank the staff for, again, hosting WJZ at 9!

Marty B!