Checking out longest continuously operated Porsche service center in North America

In Hampstead Maryland, Carroll County, you will find "Ralphs."

Ralphs is the longest continuously operated Porsche service center in NORTH AMERICA! Think about that. In 1971 Ralph decided to leave a Porsche dealership service department and start his own business.

Fast forward to 2024 and Ralph is still at it. And has now partnered with legendary racing champion, Baltimorian Chuck Goldsbourgh. Between Ralph's reputation, and Chuck's contacts, Porsche owners are flocking to the shop from around the country and world. See the red one in the center of the picture? It was shipped by it's owner from Hong Kong to be fixed up and sold. Sold for BIG BUCKS!

Just another example of what I like to say is something amazing we found for you in our own backyard.

We want to thank Ralph Simmers, and Chuck for the hospitality this morning. And giving our audience a chance to go, "Wow, I didn't know that!!

But one more thing before we're done. the car is pronounced PORSCHE..the "e" is said, "eh!" Not just PORSCH. The family name of the creator is PORSCHE. It could be the most mispronounced name, by casual observers, in all of auto racing. Myself included.

