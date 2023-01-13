Where's Marty? Learning more about what goes into Baltimore Coffee and Tea's product

Where's Marty? Learning how to make tea bags at Baltimore Coffee and Tea

Hi Everyone!

I do not usually start my blogs with a website for you to check out but in today's case I will.

And the above picture is what you will see upon surfing to the Baltimore Coffee & Tea web page for tea.

And if you scroll down you will see over 57 tea's created onsite at their Timonium HQ, and location, that you can buy online. (You can also find these teas at any of their four locations,(Timonium, Odenton, Annapolis, or Frederick.)

And why all this tea "talk?" SImple, because it is National Tea Day!. So we visited the folks who have been flavoring their own tea with real spices for over 30 years here in Maryland.

BC&T sells over two million tea bags a year. 2 MILLION. They supply tea Nationwide.

The word "Coffee" may be on the logo before the word "Tea" but make no mistake there are thousands who call it Baltimore Tea & Coffee because of their reputation in the tea drinking world.

Rather than read a blog I want you to watch the video's of the segments today, especially when the owners showed us how a tea bag is created.

It is pretty exact to the point the weight of the tea, in the totally clean bag, is called a "dose."

And the machine you see in the video, one of two operating, can make 2,500 an hour.

And not do they bag but also cut and process thousands of pounds of tea leaves yearly.

And this amazing place is another example of what is in our "backyard" that you may have never known about.

Baltimore Coffee and Tea you make us proud, and make us a good cup of tea too!

Marty B!