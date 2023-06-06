Where's Marty? With Troy Staton turning barber shops into mini community centers

Hi Everyone!

The man I am standing next to has been featured on "Where's Marty?' three times since we put "WJZat9" on the air over a year ago.

And to me, he is a hero! H-E-R-O-!

Troy Staton is a barber. He was almost killed during a robbery at his shop.

When he saw how the barber/beauty shop/nail salon community rallied around him, Troy came up with a grand idea.

He thought what if we got all of these beauty locations, (unofficial community centers themselves), into a group and formed a larger grass roots organization. And "More Than A Shop" was born.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE "Google" it. Read all the articles on it and see what faith in each other can do.

I feel this is one of the best local stories going right now. "More Than A Shop."

Today, Troy set us up at a very upscale barber shop, and gym in Power Plant on Pratt Street. As he pointed out, "The Cut" and "The Grind" fit the profile perfectly.

Their own type of community centers.

And the Team behind these neighboring businesses bought in 1000%

As Troy pointed out, community need is not confined to just one "community." And that thinking is spot on.

Need is everywhere, and local government can't be everywhere all at once. (When he mentioned to us on the last MTAS location visit he was gong to an upscale shop and gym to partner in it became clear his vision is continuing to grow.

https://www.grindbaltimore.com/ and https://www.thecutbaltimore.com/ are the two websites.

Give the a look see. It is a really cool shop, and a GREAT, gym that the "gym rat" in me will be visiting once my rotator cuff surgery recovery is complete in a week.

"More than a shop." K2 and I believe so strongly in Troy's effort that we have already booked another "Where's Marty ?" for August in an East Baltimore barber shop that is now involved.

We can't wait!

Marty B!