Where's Marty? Behind the scenes at Mason Dixie Foods

The video segments posted here tell the story of Ayeshah Abuelhiga.

But these still photos are what she wants you to see.

Welcome to the world of the "Mason Dixie Breakfast Sandwich."

Ayeshah grew up in Baltimore and went to Western High School.

Her mom worked at the Lexington Market and taught her how to make good comfort food, as most moms teach their kids.

Forward Ayeshah's story to a post-college career when she worked as a mid-level executive for a major foreign car company, and lived in Washington D.C.

She got restless.

And she was in a city, where at the time, creative cooking flourished.

Ayesha Abuelhigh left the car biz and opened a breakfast restaurant selling biscuits and sandwiches.

Move that story forward, she moved Mason Dixie back home to Baltimore just as COVID hit, and as she had moved the business model from brick and mortar to prepared frozen foods.

With America stuck inside and looking for change, the Mason Dixie food brand grew by 400%, which brings us to today.

All the product is developed in their office kitchen, set up and taste tested by other workers sharing the building on Pratt Street, and even the firemen located just down the street.

Then produced to EXACT specks and taste. As the Mason Dixie website says;

It is 61% woman-owned, 100% inclusive and 1000% making Baltimore proud, now COAST TO COAST, we thank the folks at Mason Dixie for letting us peek behind the curtain!

