Where's Marty? At the Maryland Food Bank's annual holiday meal packing event

I started a Facebook Post at Marty Bass WJZ with the following picture and words.

"This picture of the "Holiday Meal" boxes at the Maryland Food Banks Thanksgiving kickoff event at the Convention Center should bother you, and warm your heart. How can this be? Let's look at more empty boxes that will eventually will contain enough traditional Thanksgiving dinner items for thousands of folks and I will explain.

You should be bothered because food insecurity IS REAL. The need for these boxes is hunger. Look at this map of hunger from the Food Banks website it is shocking. And state wide.

Eventually through donations of items, or money, 25,000 of these boxes will be filed and paired with a turkey so that folks can enjoy the holiday meal. And that should warm your heart. There was a line from the 1984 movie, "Starman", that has always resonated with me. The alien, Jeff Bridges, looks at his human friends and say's that in the universe there are really terrible civilizations. But that humans have the wonderful trait of being at their best when faced with the worst. That was on display today in the A, and B halls of the original Convention Center. Look at how much food was gathered in the name of kindness.

Over 300 volunteers arrived to fill the boxes and help to ease a very real need this holiday season. A beautiful thing. Sadly though, this need is every day of the year. But today it was the kindness that was the lead. And it was our pleasure for K2 and I to bring the story to our WJZ at 9 audiences. Care to see if you can help out, use the link and go to the website.

TGIF everyone! Enjoy the weekend. Be safe and find ya some fun! See ya Monday. We have a good one for you! We are going to show you something you really never want to see! :-) This will be fun, and informative, I promise.

Marty B!