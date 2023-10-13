Where's Marty? Learning more about sustainable chicken coops in our backyards

Hi Everyone!

Today we were with the Backyard Chicken Caucus. Don't giggle. What sounds like something cutsie ts a legit group formed during Covid, on Facebook, to get a law changed.

The backstory is this; there are many "backyard farmers" in the state. Folks who have large gardens, or chicken coops comes to mind first. Citizens who in a small sustainable space raise vegetables and poultry. It turns out that in Baltimore County, you could not have a chicken coop if your yard was under one acre. Turns out in Baltimore County there are a few hundred backyard chicken coops that do not fit that bill, and have or can be shut down. (By the way, most of these coops are for the eggs or as this group say's, "Farm to not Table.")

This is Chelsey Armstrong;

Bored during the lockdown, she began speaking with others with her chicken coop hobby. They decided to band together and enlisted the help of a group friend Eric Lomboy who at the time was with the state and understood the legislative process. (He is in the group shot along with Chelsey, another organizer named Kim Beard, and her daughter Ella.) Together they got the Baltimore County law changed and now if you have 10,000 square feet of yard a chicken coop is legal on your property.

And the wild thing about this morning on WJZ at 9 was this, none had met in person, all of this happened online. Pretty cool, I think. If one tries hard enough, one can move a mountain. Or a county in this case. (By the way they estimate there are thousands of home chicken coops in the state!!) For more info, if you are interested here is a website the Facebook group, which you can follow, established. It will tell you all about starting and keep your own chickens, and coop.

It is Friday, folks! T.G.I.F. 1000% true. K2 and I want you to find some fun and be safe - and enjoy a relaxed Sunday morning watching the RAVENS!!!

Marty B!