Where's Marty? Learning more about dazzling Opals at Smyth Jewelers

Hi Everyone!

October's birthstone is the Opal. It is one of the most beautiful of all gems, but did you know it is surrounded by superstition? Just "Google" the words "Opal Superstition" and your screen will explode with sites to visit. In this case, I just picked one at random. This shot is from Mac's Opals;

By the way, if you want more info about Mac's Opals, you can visit their website.

And there are a few dozen sites you will find using that simple search of, "Opal Superstitions."

This morning we visited Smyth Jewelers in Timonium and got a history lesson about the myth of the Opal. They are beautiful and take a million of years to form from basically residue of water run off. (II just painted geology with a big paint brush, but the point is made.) They are soft, and can easily be damaged. They are mostly found in Australia, but can also be found in Nevada, Bolivia, and Ethiopia. And they come in a few different colors.

But if your birthstone is not Opal wear at your own risk as superstition goes. Apparently a lot of this can be traced to two things. One, a fiction book written n the early 1880's that had a heroine perish because of wearing one. And two, the Black Plague. It was said that a woman died of the Plague while wearing an Opal, and the color disappeared as she passed. Well, one thing leads to another and here we are at Smyth''s this morning.

Personally, I would not doubt that some diamond or ruby dealers kept pushing the superstition to increase their sales. And by the way, some do agree with me that. But nonetheless Tim Brown of Smyth's, who you see in the video's with me, did say customers ask about the myth, and the legend, of the October birthstone.

Thanks to all involved in helping with "Where's Marty?" this A.M., it was fun. Here is the website for Smyth Jewelers. Opals are just a small part of their amazing inventory.

The "Estate" items are my favorites. Jewelry should have a story, that is why rings, and such, are passed down.

You can learn more about Smyth Jewelers by visiting their website.

Marty B!