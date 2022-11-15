Where's Marty? Learning how the B&O Railroad Museum restores old engines, rail cars

Hi Everyone!

All you need do is see this picture and you know EXACTLY what it is;

The B&O Railroad Museum is simply that iconic.

But it is not only a Baltimore landmark, but an American, if not worldwide, railroading landmark.

Yes, people travel to Baltimore to go there, or make it a destination along with other reasons, for a visit to town.

After all, railroading in the USA started here.

But what makes this museum such a showcase is actually about a mile or two away.

Located in the Mount Clare neighborhood, next to Carroll Park, is where you will find the B&O Railroad restoration facility.

All those trains, all that equipment, has to be maintained. The museum actually has its own rail line, and equipment, that not only needs to be maintained but MUST be maintained according to strict government standards that apply to all railroad companies in America big or small.

It is in a big gymnasium-sized building that is a working facility. And up close these trains are BIG.

For instance;

This is the "President Washington" steam locomotive.

It's always been a FINE part of the roundhouse display but now it has been towed by a work engine to the facility and is being completely reworked, to its original grandeur, for the 200th anniversary of American railroading in a couple of years.

Look, you can see how the paint has been stripped down on the front to be reworked. But look at the size of its wheels.

Railroad equipment is large and takes skilled volunteers to keep it in top shape.

And actually the old equipment used to build these giants are used to work on them now.

Yep, the team at the restoration facility also restores the original building machinery.

By hitting up the website and searching "Tour; Restoration Shop" you can get info on how to see this yourself.

It WILL give you a new appreciation for how great the B&O Railroad Museum really is! www.borail.org.

K2 and I were like little kids in there. It is that amazing in scope.

Marty B!