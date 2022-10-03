Where's Marty? Learning how Maryland breweries are giving back to their communities

Where's Marty? Learning how Maryland breweries are giving back to their communities

Where's Marty? Learning how Maryland breweries are giving back to their communities

Hi Everyone!

Sometimes great idea's are born at 36,000 feet.

In the center of the picture below is a personal friend. His name is Bill Pearce.

Professionally, he is Captain Bill Pearce. Bill is a long time airline pilot. Bill is just over my right shoulder.

And the rest of the folks in the picture were with us because of an idea of Bill's born while in safe, auto pilot cruise, during a flight in the mid Summer.

Or as Bill said, on air, every job has moment where you can just sit there and think. And thusly "Maryland Pours" was born.

You hear a lot these day's about Farm Brewery's in Maryland, and there are a bunch.

There are also good number of standard beer breweries.

Bill, as many of us do, enjoys a "cold one" at times with friends. He is a social guy to say the least.

He is good friends with Sandy and Ray Frank who ARE Inverness Brewery in Monkton.

He told then it would be cool to get all the brew folk to make a Fall beer. A "Harvest" brew and use it for charity. (A few years ago Inverness's brew masters Tom Davidson, and Greg McGrath, did a fine "Harvest brew" by the way. It got very popular. In the picture they are on the steps between Bill and the Franks. )

Bill Pearce suggested that in October a dollar from every pint of a "harvest brew" sold in Maryland go to a charity in the county the brewery, or brew farm is located. Sandy and Ray jumped on it and got Kevin Atticks, head of the Brewers Association of Maryland involved.

He got the other fine brewery owners in Maryland involved. And Bills, "Maryland Pours", idea was off and running.

In the group shot are, left to right, Lisa and Chay from Freeland's "Black Locust" Brewery, Grace and Phil Muth of Montgomery Counties "Brookville Beer Farm", the Kevin of the BAM. (Kip Folks from "Big Truck" brewery was with us in our first half hour too. He had to leave to tend to business.)

They all figured that about 1000 pints of a "Harvest Brew" would be sold at each tap room.

There are 30-40 in the state. Do the math. That is a lot of money going to local county charities. And this is the first of it's kind in America!!

For more details hit up the website, https://marylandbeer.org/maryland-pours/ or the picture of the code in the shot above.

The weather will be great this weekend, and maybe the thought of helping out those who need it most may appeal to you. And the good folk of the Brewers Association of Maryland can help.

Cheers Capt. Bill Pearce, what a great idea born at 36,000 feet.

And thank you Sandy, and Ray for hosting us this morning at Inverness and helping Bills 6.8 mile high idea get off the ground.

Monday is out of the way, the next stop is the weekend!

I told that to K2 while he was standing in front of a very perfect sign at Inverness tis morning. He agrees. See ya tomorrow!

Marty B!