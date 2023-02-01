Where's Marty?" Learning about the history of Black doll art in Howard County

Black History month is here and we kicked it off this morning, on "Where's Marty?" at the Miller Branch of the Howard Country Library.

A beautiful place, with a ton of programs year round. And this month is a FINE one.

It is put on with the cooperation of the Charm City Dolling Club of Maryland. And the exhibit is called "As We See Ourselves."

Through dolls, a huge collection of handmade and storebought "Black Dolls," we can see the history of,..well..ourselves.

Our guests, left to right, were Vice President of the club Don Wilson, (yes men make, and collect,) President Angela Womack, and Founders Vicky Forbes, Deborah Johnson, and Denise Bond.

These folks not only make but collect and display dolls of all types, but their work with "Black Dolls" has led the way for other Doll Clubs in the country to follow suit.

Watch the vids and hear the tale.

Denise Bond, a Baltimore City teacher for a long time, said these dolls, (while maybe stereotypical), are a look at history. (Yes more than a few of the dolls are quite old.)

Vicky and Angela showed how a private maker, and a large doll company, now highlight fashion and culture.

But again a look at history, in this case of the past 50 years. Ergo "As We See Ourselves."

Deborah is holding a doll inspired by , "The Cosby Show." A little girl doll ahead of its time, but very much part of many lives. And on the far left Don is holding a rare Muhammed Ali doll.

The collection on display has many male dolls as guys are a part of the history too. And how little boys see themselves.

On February 11, a day long presentation is taking place.

The Charm City Dolling Club of Maryland has a Facebook page, and the Howard County website has more information.

ALSO the exhibits, about 10 display cases, is open to the public all month long.

Bring the kids, or yourself. I think you will be entertained, and educated. It really is something to see…especially in person.

