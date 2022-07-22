Watch CBS News
Where's Marty? Learning about cosmetic tattoos with Sage Cosmetic

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Hi everyone!

For 39 years, I wore a long-sleeve shirt and suit  to work every day. When we began WJZ at 9 and "Where's Marty?" casual attire worked its way into my wardrobe. I'm talking about t-shirts, polos or just shirts with the sleeves rolled up. That's how many of you noticed my tattoos.

I have been inked up for a couple of decades. I have half sleeves on both arms that are two different treatments depicting my love of the ocean. Under the sleeves, I have some personal ink about my kids. I have a leg bang on my right leg that is a tribute to almost four decades in morning news. And on my left leg is a flaming microphone, one I got on a whim.

You do not get tattoos to impress others. There are much less painful ways to do that. I do it because I like "ink," and the tattoos represent things that are important to me.

While covering a March snowfall live on "The Avenue" in Hampden, I found myself standing in front of Sage Cosmetic Tattoos. They do tattoo makeup. Right then and there I saw potential for a "Where's Marty?" segment.

Cosmetic tattoos are not for permanent makeup but rather to enhance what you have. Check out the business's website to view some before-and-after photos.

It is an impressive and very delicate form of body art. And with National Tattoo Day last week, K2 and I figured, why not end the week with a "Wow!" feature? Is cosmetic tattooing for you? The only way to find out is with a consultation. So drop them a line to learn more.

We want to thank owner Jillian Yoffe and Alyssa Lee, also a cosmetic tattoo artist who was our model today, for hosting us. Coming up on Monday is a viewer request. Until then, have a great weekend and be safe out there.

Marty B

