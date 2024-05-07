Checking out Found Studio and the classes they offer in Northeast Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

Last week. K2, and I were in Lauraville at the Found Studio Shop, a store that sells a lot of local crafts, where paper-cutting artist Anne Howe has studio space. It was she that we spotlighted.

Twas was a fine "Where's Marty?" to be honest.

As we were leaving, I was mentioned to the owner Kaycee Stafford, how cool Lauraville is and what a transformation is occurring to this old-school neighborhood. My exact words were, "very Hampdenesque."

About that time, she said we should take a look at the shop directly across the street at a place called "Domesticity." A fabric shop and craft studio, not unlike Found Studio Studio but a mecca for sewing, and quilting.

Shot one is Kayce in her store, shot two is Christina Burnyate in her store. Shot three is both stores on each corner on Harford Road.

At this point in the story, K2 pointed out we could come back and do Kaycee's store, which I thought could be its own "WM?", and Domesticity at the same time! Never shying away from a challenge, we made the call and made it happen today! "TWO FER TUESDAY! And it was fun. We started the show on the street, then went into each!

Two totally different stories at their beginning but the same story now. And that bigger picture is the series of hip business in Lauraville, along Harford Road. Literally "on your corner!"

Enjoy the segments. We certainly did! And a shoutout to K2 for taking the lead on this one. I always tell you we are a team, and there you have it!

Marty B!