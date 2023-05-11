Where's Marty? Checking out Kold Kiss snowball syrup

Hi Everyone!

Last year we took you to Kold Kiss. Located in Morrell Park, and owned by Chesapeake Bay Snacks, Kold Kiss is the flavor syrup for snowballs now used coast to coast.It is snowball season, and why not pay them another visit and just see what is up. And two weeks before the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, and the unofficial start to Summer, the Kold Kiss folks are jamming.

The picture below is 1/4 of their snowball syrup warehouse. All told, curretly in that warehouse there are 3000 cases. All the flavors. They will be gone by months end.

In another part of the warehouse is the Marshmallow that so many folks love on a snowball. These tubs will be gone in a week.

But in business these day's you cannot rest. Companies must be inventive. And Kold Kiss now has, besides the gallon jugs the snowball stands use, small bottles of your favoroite flavor for home use. Sold in six packs you can fine them on Amazon. And folks are ordering that six pack hour!

But the story does not end here. Summer munchies not only include Snowballs, and Ice Cream but....POPCORN. Recently, Chesapeake Bay Snacks bought a popcorn company, and at the Baltimore HQ are making 18 different flavors of popcorn. And are shipping them to other states too. And by the way did you know that two different types of corn are used for the heavier and lighter flavors, like Caramel Corn, as opposed to Cheese Corn. It's a fact!

Tis the season to not worry so much about snacking. It is time to enjoy the warm weather seasons. For more info, hit up their website https://www.chesapeakebaysnacks.com/

