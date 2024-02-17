Where's Marty? Checking out all the House Demiurge has to offer

Hi Everyone!

For a few decades, I have known David Wiesand, shown here in the daily Marty/K2 selfie.

David's main business is called McLain Weisand.

They are known nationally and internationally as folks who create some of the most beautiful high end metal, and wood furnishings going.

Clients include Tyler Perry, Spike Lee, the Obamas and Cal Ripken. Take a quick look at the McLain Wiesand website and you will get the idea. https://www.mclainwiesand.com/

But a few years ago, David opened, as he called it, "a closet of collectables." Its a niche store in Mt. Vernon featuring an eclectic mix of furnishings, and clothing.

Meet "House Demiurge," Or as their web site states, "To Fashion the Material World." Again check out the website and you'll get a better idea of this store. https://www.housedemiurge.com/

It is located between Eager Street to the South, and Chase Street to the North, on Morton Street which is more of an alley than a street. It was also, back in the day, a very toney neghborhood of carriage houses just off of Charles Street.

So why when your main line of work is in such high demand would you, David, open an eclectic high end store? His answer was the bases of today's "WM?"

He told us it is for tourists who want to stay in the many niche hotels that now dot downtown.

The tourist who's spouse may be here on business and wants to see some, to be honest, cool and unique buys. The "staycation" couple who is staying in a boutique hotel that wants to window shop in the Mt. Vernon of old.

And David has the business "juice" to get more entrepreneurs interested in doing business in this grand neighborhood. (By the way Mt. Vernon has some really cool restaurants and bars! That part of the tourism angle is already in place.)

Being in business in Mt. Vernon for 40 years has made him an unofficial mayor of sorts.

And that is why he went to the trouble to open House Demiurge. (Demiurge means "the Maker or Creator of the World" says the Oxford Languages dictionary.)

And that "world" is what a Baltimore guy is trying to do to make a part of the city become more vibrant. And that is cool, and today's "Where's Marty?" was too.

Everyone have a great and safe weekend. See ya Monday when we get oily!!

Marty B!