Where's Marty? In an East Baltimore workshop where the Kotaigrill is made

Hi Everyone!

So I get this rather cocky idea last week. We were looking for a good pre Memorial Day weekend "WM?" and I start thinking about grilling. (A totally random thought to be honest.) Ok, that is a good subject on the surface. Easy to get on the air too. We simply call a big box store, show up, and ask the obvious question, "Gonna sell a lot of these suckers this weekend are ya?"

But in my world, that is not good TV. It is too generic in my mind. Anybody with a microphone and a camera can do that. For you, we need to be better. So I said let's see if we can find someone locally who MAKES grills. Now that would be interesting. And after about 5 minutes on the Internet, we found Kotaigrill.

Started 10 years ago by a welder named Halsey Frost, (on the right in the picture below), Kotaigrills are all hand made by Halsey and his one employee, Dylan (on the left). And these days this line of Habachi Grillls, and hand made accessories, have been shipped to many states, Australia, Japan, and Europe. And that international shipping is not cheap! But that is how well liked this product is. (Austriallia has bought the bulk of the units. Gives new meaning to "Shrimp on the Barbie!" Literally!!

Expertly welded, built to outlast anything, and really functional, these wood or charcoal grills come in a lot of sizes. These guys can make 3-5 a week, and are back ordered. At the height of "the season," for a couple of weeks. Who knew, but now we all know. Grills made in Baltimore, and sold on the Web or ESTY are putting Charm City on another map in 2023. WILD!

And that is why we do not just go for the easy fix when booking a story. You deserve better. Finding that gem of a subject, and a good backstory, is what we are all about. Enjoy your long weekend and be safe! I am off tomorrow. See ya next week!

Marty B!