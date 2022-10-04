Where's Marty? Going to new heights at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum

Where's Marty? Going to new heights at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum

Where's Marty? Going to new heights at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum

Hi Everyone!

Today was a "Museum Week Encore!"

Well, if you are new to "Where's Marty?," here is the deal.

Back a few months ago, we took a week and visited some of the most offbeat, but exceptionally cool museums, in the area.

We visited an electronics museum at BWI, a computer museum in Hunt Valley, a Television,(as in TV sets), museum in Bowie, the fire museum in Towson, and the Babe Ruth museum near Oriole Park.

We later did a couple of "encores."

We hit up another really interesting spot that we found after the fact, the light bulb museum in Owings Mills.

But always on our radar was the Glenn L Martin Maryland Aviation Museum at Martin State Airport.

It, however, was undergoing renovations.

We told them to call when the spruce up was finished.

They did, and this morning K2 and I went to Martin State Airport where the GLMMAM is located.

It celebrates Maryland's rich aviation history, and the couple of hundred thousand of employees of Lockheed Martin, Middle River, who made it happen!.

The guy in the picture with me is Gus McLeod. Gus is an aviation legend, being the first man to successfully fly an open cockpit plane to the North Pole and back.

That is a different story for a different time though.

Today, Gus was with us at the Executive Director of the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum.

Gus showed us the new presentation of hundred of pictures that tell the story of families, not just people, who created and built aircraft that helped win a war, but that also pushed forward passenger aviation toward where it is today.

It was both men and women, but during the war years it was mostly the ladies that did the work many men said they could not do.

HA! Shoutout "Rosie the Riveter!" Talk about busting a glass ceiling.

And these displays tell the story of the domestic war effort work of "The Greatest Generation."

Part of the museum is actual airplanes located in a different area of the airport, but today we wanted to see the new inside tributes.

And ya know what?

People, and families who grew up in Middle River, the "Aero Acres neighborhood are visiting.

And those that have moved on are coming by and identifying relatives in the pictures.

Now that is cool. Just a great job done in repurposing the space.

We will be back during the holidays to visit the "train garden" they have planned, but in the meantime you can hit the website up for any info you may want, and even information on their lecture series. And those are really good, trust me I know.

Marty B!