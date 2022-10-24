Where's Marty? Ghost hunting at the Lord Baltimore Hotel

Where's Marty? Hanging out with Molly the ghost at the Lord Baltimore Hotel

Hi Everyone!

It is good to be back with you after a week off.

And what a week we have planned for you! We have a week of some of the creepiest, or most haunted places in the area - a theme week leading up to Halloween weekend.

We do love theme weeks!

A while back Matt, Brie, and myself were brainstorming for future "Where's Marty's?"

And, when looking at the end of October calendar, some "spooky theme" was a no brainer.

Over the course of this week we are heading out to some very well known "haunts" - major pun intended.

And today we started out at the very haunted Lord Baltimore Hotel.

This fine, long-time fixture on the Baltimore skyline has more than a few hauntings.

But it is one in particular that I learned about back in 2019 when the concept for "Where's Marty?' first appeared as a Friday only morning news segment.

LBH, one of the original skyscrapers downtown, was finished in 1928.

In 1929, the stock market crashed and the country was thrown into a years long depression.

Millionaires suddenly found themselves penniless.

Many, and sadly, took their own lives.

Such was the case in 1930 when of a couple, with a 10-year-old girl named Molly, who stepped off the roof of the 19th floor.

But to this day, the little girls' spirit plays, mostly, in the hall of that floor. And today was the second time I have witnessed things that could not have been planned for TV cameras.

The same things that have a history of occurring, and things that I cannot explain.

K2 and I were joined by the Baltimore Paranormal society, https://bmoreparanormal.com/ .

The website will take you inside this group that is NO JOKE.

And here they are:

Vince runs the show. He has done 700 investigations since 1998, 36 media appearances, 28+ print and online interviews since the late 90's.

The Eckharts, https://www.theeckharts.com/ are celerity occultists. They have been featured in Cosmo, among other publications.

TeAnna, is a mystic, an empath if you will, and Adam is a skeptic. He is out to debunk paranormal claims, a "control point" if you will.

Today, Molly totally found us, and played with us on air.

Her presence was noted by a light going on and off that had no switch, (And changing brightness too.), and it did not start doing so with it until I mentioned a "thing' I have with lights. (Long story not for here.)

Off air, she moved a ball. AND WE ALL SAW IT. Off air, she summoned an elevator. (The button light when on when no one was around the controls, a fav "trick" of hers).

The Eckharts pointed out that when a spirit is present batteries tend to drain.

At one point, K2 had to run to the lobby.

Dan Eckhart mentioned he was curious about the cameras battery.

When K2 returned, he asked, and to K2's surprise what was a battery at 100 percent was down to 50 percent, and falling.

Molly showed up, STRONGLY on TeAnna's electromagnet app, and Molly really communicated with Kat Eckhart when Kat asked her, little girl like questions. (That communication involved a stone, on a hanging chain, that moved on its own. This is real folks I swear to it. K2 will too. Watch the video's, and watch Adam's face. He could not debunk it.)

For more, including tours of haunted placed hit up the Paranormal Society website.

For a bit more paranormal education hit up the Eckharts site, and checkout their coast to coast podcast too. (Vince, Dan, and Kat will join us again on Friday. From where, you will just have to wait and see. Let's just say I cannot wait to see what they find at our week ending location.)

Molly it was fun today. It was almost like you were waiting for us. LEGIT.

MB!