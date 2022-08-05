Where's Marty? Learning about the fireboat 'Tommy' at the Fire Museum of Maryland

HI Everyone!

In a port city, a fireboat is a very big deal. Be it a pier fire, a fire in a warehouse on a pier or a boat fire, the best place to fight that fire is from the water. The fireboat would have an endless source of water for the battle. One such boat was the Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., also known as the Tommy!

Named for the legendary congressman and mayor, it served the community for 59 years. It was retired in 2015. Four years later, the Fire Museum of Maryland began work that would eventually bring her to Lutherville. And this summer, the job was completed.

Now joining the other historic artifacts in what I think is a real gem in our region, the Tommy is quite the sight when you drive up to the facility.

If you go to the website of the museum, on the front page you will see a video report about the moving of the fireboat that was put together by Chesapeake Bay Magazine. The information and visuals are fantastic. And shout out to producer Cheryl Costello for the fine job!

(By the way, shoutout to Cheryl's husband, Jamie Costello. Jamie, of course, is WMAR's lead anchor. A fine journalist and a great guy respected by us all here on TV Hill. A lot of talent in that family.)

Have a fine weekend everyone. Find ya some fun and be safe! Monday we will be in the Christmas spirit! Tune in, you'll see!

Marty B!