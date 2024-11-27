Where's Marty? Checking out the Festival of Trees at the Maryland Fairgrounds

Hi Everyone!

This year the EPIC Thanksgiving tradition, the Kennedy Kreiger Festival of Trees celebrates it's 35th year! And to my way of thinking 35 straight years of anything is a tradition. As I said on the air, this morning, I am sure there are folks watching who have never not had this event in their lives!

Over the three and a half decades of this event, MILLIONS of dollars has been raised for this great Institute which has helped so many individuals, and families. Surf to its website and look at all that is offered this weekend. Remember, the Festival of Trees only runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Short in duration, but long in impact.

One of a kind decorated trees, for sale is a visual spectacle that has to be seen in person to be believed. Yes, when you buy one of those trees it comes fully decorated, and the businesses that sponsor a tree go ALL OUT!

But there is more. Again, I would ask you to surf the website for more details on the entertainment, the raffles, the vendors, and a special birthday party Sunday morning at 8:00 A.M. And again WJZ is one of the proud sponsors of the Festival of Trees. (On a personal note, I am so proud of our participation. Legit, we are a community TV station, "on your corner." And not only do we "walk the walk", but we "talk the talk." Way to go Paramount-CBS!)

Have a great and safe Thanksgiving, EVERYONE! And how about we keep this good vibe going all year long!

Marty B, and K2