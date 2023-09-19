Where's Marty? Learning about Di Pasquale's Italian Market in Baltimore's Brewers Hill neighborhood

Hi Everyone!

A trip to Di Pasquale's is something special.

Di Pasquales is a 109-year-old business started in Highlandtown, but these day's located in a hip new area of Brewers Hill.

But once inside the market, the exact same smells, flavors, and vibes that at one time brought Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and that also hosted Andrew Zimmern's Food Network show still exists.

After last week, visiting 107-year-old Tochterman's Fishing and Tackle, I got interested in just how many century-old businesses are in Baltimore. (As we find them we will present those spots to you. Generational spots beloved by the community.) That same day I was contacted by Di Pasquale's for something else, and I immediately booked them for a "Where's Marty?"

Lots to discuss about this family store but today's subject was lunch.

Di Pasquale's, over the six days they are open, and counting catering, will serve up to 3,000 Italian sandwiches. Or as owner Joe Di Pasquale told us, with no pun intended, "it is still the bread and butter."

And given how vast the menu is, that is saying something. (The staff starts at 5 a.m. to get things ready for the lunch push)

That bread, that combo of meat, the cheese, and the oil, it is just the best. It's a taste that you can only find in certain spots anywhere.

And in the Baltimore area, we are fortunate to have a vibrant Italian community that is large enough to support not only DiP's but other spots too. (One of which we will visit in the future! Shoutout Pastore's on Loch Raven near the Beltway.)

Here is the website for both Di Pasquales city locations, and the more suburban deli and wine shop, https://www.dipasquales.com/ The front page alone will amp up your appetite. And we thank the Di Pasquale family for hosting us this morning!

Marty B!