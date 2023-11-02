Where's Marty? Checking out the Enchanted Forest in Ellicott City

Hi Everyone!

Did you ever go to "The Enchanted Forest" on Route 40 when you were a child? Or, while it was open, did you ever take your children there?

If you are new to the area, or too young to remember, just Google "Enchanted Forest Baltimore."

You will find entries from Atlas Obscura, Smithsonian Magazine, Roadside America, and others.

During the 1950s, 60s, 70s, Enchanted Forest was a sight to see, and stop at, on a very major highway, Route 40.

But all good things come to an end, and this historic spot faded into obscurity behind a strip mall bearing its name.

Now enter Martha Clark, and Clark's Elioak Farm of Columbia. (It by the way will be the first thing you see when doing that Google.)

That is Martha with K2 and me this chilly morning.

Martha's family were in Howard Country when the name Columbia was just a post office like the names Clarksville, and Elioak.

Her Dad was a legendary state Senator James Clark.

She, as a kid, went to the Enchanted Forest, and as an adult owning a petting farm catering to thousands of children, decided to get a hold of the keystone pieces of the old attraction.

Starting in 2004, and finally finishing in 2015, these objects weighing tons, (and in cases having to be cut in two then rebuilt for transfer,) made their way to the Clark location.

This morning, I called it her magnificent obsession. She smiled.

But it somewhat is. And look what kids see now. High tech, not hardly. Retro, totally. And perfect for pictures of big kids, and little ones too. Big kids like you! Here is the "Old Woman in the Shoe" sliding board. Wild!

This is the last weekend the Farm will be open until the Spring. And the weather looks great for a visit to either walk down memory lane, or to take a youngster by for some new memories.

And there is much more at Clark's Eliok Farm than the old Enchanted Forest sights.

It is a petting zoo, and gift shop, and this weekend they are doing Pumpkin chucking! Hit up the website for more info. http://www.clarklandfarm.com/enchanted_forest.html

