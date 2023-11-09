Where's Marty? Checking out the annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Michael-St. Clement School

Hi Everyone!

This morning's "Where's Marty?" was just a lot of good feel and positive vibes.

Last year, K2 and I both agreed that the Christmas Bazaar at the St. Michael-St. Clement School was, simply put, fun.

This weekend for the 77th time the school will, Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., host a good old fundraiser with prize wheels, sand art, games, and more. There will be a lot of homemade food, and more too.

In a high-tech era where an e-mail burst could do the fundraising trick this school, and its alums, just feel that a warm holiday feeling is the better way to fly. And walking around the gym it is hard to disagree. I mean, ..take a look.

As we discussed, on the air with the bazaar committee, there are communities in and around Baltimore that do holiday bazaars. Some, like this, for decades. Others are much newer.

But trust me, the feeling is the same and memories of going to events like this as a kid will come flooding back.

It was a treat last year for two news guys to, on assignment, chill out in this school's basement, the bazaar HQ. And it was again today.

I know with a forecast high of 76 degrees this afternoon, that holiday season feel is not page 1, but seeing is believing.

Let the season begin!

Marty B!