Where's Marty? At Brick Bodies in Timonium getting tips for working out

Today, we wanted to focus on the New Year's resolution of, "I am joining a gym."

Read into that, "I want to get healthier and even lose weight."

Read into that a lot of things but "the gym" is the key player in making that resolution happen.

So, today, we asked Victor Brick, (who along with his wife Lynne are the "legacy" gym owners in Baltimore), to join us and give tips to new folks coming to a gym for the first time. AND to talk to the gym rats who feel, every January, like they are being crowded out by "newbies," how to navigate that scene!

(One more quick note about Victor, and Lynne. Locally they have 3 "Brick Bodies" locations in Baltimore, but they also own and operate 35 "Planet Fitness" gyms in Maryland, and a total of 100 "Planet Fitness" locations country-wide. (And 35 in Australia). His resume makes him the perfect guest for today.)

Just looking at barbells, and other gym equipment, (or just a gym), makes some folks uneasy.

But listen to Victor's discussion of that, and you first-timers will get a great tip. I mean GREAT TIP. And before not too long you will feel quite comfortable.

And if you are a "gym rat" and dread the influx of new faces, Victor has GREAT tips for you! Things that I am so obvious you may like me, have not thought of them.

A lot of time I write more of a story, but sometimes the story is mostly in the videos. Such is the case today. We want to thank "Brick Bodies" in Cockeysville for hosting us today.

