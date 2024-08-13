"Where's Marty?" Bowling at KO's Pro Shop

Hi Everyone!

Last Saturday was National Bowling Day. So this day we headed out to Glen Burnie to visit the legendary KO's Pro Shop. Since the mid 70's one of Baltimore's 10 Pin bowling headquarters.

These day's the equipment is as high tech as golf has gotten. Make no mistake you can go to a bowling lane and use their rental balls and shoes. No issues. But if you are in league play, or just want to step your game up custom shoes, and ball, are the game changer. And these day's when discussing the physics of the ball, (yes you read right), it sounds more like a discussion of launching a rocket. Fingers, and grip, are measured the old school way;

But then the balance, the internal weight block, the this and that, are calculated and marked before the holes are drilled and the inserts are placed. (INSERTS? Yep, custom fit to the finger inserts that lock in and can be moved from ball to ball.)

Then the weight is confirmed and you are good to roll.

And then there are the shoes with removable heels and soles that can be changed to best suit the lane, and it's current conditions. Not to forget to mention the slide, if any is desired.

An old school place with a new school feel. Check um out. The Fall, and Winter, are prime time to find a league to join. There is a reason KO's is still a local gold standard for the sport!

