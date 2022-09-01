Where's Marty? At Killa Dogz, the fourth stop on his Hot Dog Week tour

Hi Everyone!

About four years ago Fredericka Dockins, who had had a good career in the hotel and hospitality business, decided to pursue a dream.

Her bestie Shana Sammons, who also worked in hospitality, was convinced by Fredericka to come along on a leap of faith. And today on day four of "Hot Dog Week," we all met up on Bel Air Road, about two miles inside the beltway at Killa Dogz!

With as many ingredients locally sourced as possible, Killa Dogz offers up beef, Polish, Italian, and veggie dogs with at least 15 different topping combos, including a Dog of the day.

Again, the hot dog culture we have discovered this week rides high again. Note that mac & cheese and crabby mac are on this menu too.

Fredericka told us they sell a couple thousand dogs a month.

I should note that Killa Dogz also does an equally large burger menu, with one burger topped with - you guessed it - a hot dog among other things. Fries of every type, desserts and snowballs round out the menu. Dockins and her hubs, supported by Shana's expertise, are going all in and large. And so far they're making it.

This week we are featuring "iconic" hot dog stands. I am not sure four years makes you iconic area-wide, but in Overlea they legit are. And give 'em just a few more years and area-wide Killa Dogz will be "there."

Tomorrow we head to Anne Arundel County. Care to guess where we will be? TOTALLY ICONIC is accurate, in the biz since 1951! But does not even scratch the surface.

See ya tomorrow! Marty B.