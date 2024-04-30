Meet Pecorino, the lovable rehabilitated sea turtle coming to the National Aquarium | Where's Marty?

BALTIMORE -- Four years ago near Fenwick Island, Delaware, a sea turtle was struck by a boat and suffered traumatic brain and head injuries.

The National Aquarium's Animal Rescue team went into action to rescue and rehabilitate the turtle, and named him Pecorino.

The short of a long story is that they did not give up on Pecorino. Through carefully thought-out treatment, he has regained almost 75% of his cognitive function.

After living at the aquarium's rescue facility near the post office, Pecorino is now physically and mentally able to join the population at the main aquarium on Pratt Street.

And today we were there to watch him continue to learn how to get fed. No easy task. Meet Allan Kottyan, a senior aquarist at the Atlantic coral reef habitat, who is one of Pecorino's teachers.

Turtles are fairly astute and can be trained to recognize such things as a buoy floating near a meal. Over time Pecorino began to recognize, near food or not, that seeing the buoy meant his meal was imminent. It was a big deal when the aquarist decided to place him in the big aquarium setting.

It is always a treat to go behind the scenes at the National Aquarium in Baltimore to see the work they do, and the research gained from that work with injured mammels and fish alike. ALWAYS great hosts.

Marty B!