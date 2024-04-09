Visiting Black Barn Alpacas in Finksburg | Where's Marty?

Hi Everyone!

Shoutout to our producer Michal Mathers, who came up to me, and Matt Wilson, last week and told us about the Black Barn Alpaca Farm in Finksburg, Carroll County.

I will give you the web link now because you WILL want it by the end of this blog. https://www.blackbarnalpacas.com/

And what, exactly is an Alpaca?

An Alpaca is in the camel family. An Alpaca has a very soft coat. VERY.

Alpaca's fur is hypo-allergenic, perfect for making clothing.

Alpacas do not shed, and are very clean, and in that respect easy to care for. Alpacas are friendly and very social. They have a friendly face, only a bottom row of full teeth, with just a few on the top, and like to be hand-fed.

I could go on but I think you get the idea. (By the way, the teeth deal is a big deal. When they graze they do not rip the grass and roots out like a cow, they cut it like scissors making a field more sustainable. )

Our hosts, the McManus's, are a young very hip couple who have big plans for the 50-acre farm located next to the Liberty Reservoir with beatuiful views of the surrounding hills and valleys.

Yussy, and Travis already have an Alpaca experience tour, Alpaca Yoga, candle-making classes, a Friday night concert series, they host private tours, parties, corporate events, and more. And more is planned. I told you the link would be in demand by the blog's end.

But in the end, it is their herd of 100 Alpaca, their "fur," and the breeding program at BBF that make Black Barn stand out from the rest of the 30 Alpaca farms in the DMV. Yep, 30. Shocked me too.

Hit up the site and read more. I will just tell you this. Black Barn is not Old McDonald's farm for sure! Great hosts and we thank them.

Marty B!