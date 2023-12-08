Where to take a First Day Hike in Maryland to start 2024

BALTIMORE - Taking a First Day Hike is an annual tradition and a fun, healthy way to welcome the New Year.

To ring in 2024, Marylanders can expand upon one day and celebrate the New Year with First Weekend hikes, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The First Weekend hike opportunities will happen across Maryland from December 31, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

First Day Hikes are part of a national initiative by America's State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities to kick off the New Year.

In Maryland, state parks will offer more than 60 hikes across 40 state parks.

According to DNR, there are two types of hikes: Ranger-led hikes which are accompanied by one or more Park Rangers, have specific start times, and usually need to be registered for in advance, and self-guided hikes which take place on well-marked trails with park staff and volunteers available.

Here is a list of some of the state parks and trails where the hikes will be offered:

Rocky Gap State Park

South Mountain Battlefield State Park

Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail

North Point State Park

Patapsco Valley State Park

Calvert Cliffs State Park

Smallwood State Park

Rosaryville State Park

Tuckahoe State Park

Janes Island State Park

Assateague State Park

For more details, visit the DNR website here.