The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Baltimore. Here's where to find it

BALTIMORE -- The fabled Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Baltimore and weenie enthusiasts will be able to see the 27-foot meal on wheels around Charm City over the next few days.

Oscar Mayer has six different Weinermobiles traveling the country at all times, and lucky for us, one of the hot dog-hot rods will be at engagements in the Baltimore area until next Monday.

Staff, known as hotdoggers, will be handing out bags of swag including T-shirts, keychains, and Wiener Whistles. Most of the stops are at Lidl grocery stores in the area.

Here's the schedule:

B&O Railroad Museum: July 14, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Farmers Market 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Lidl Lutherville-Timonium: July 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lidl Perry Hall: July 16, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lidl Baltimore: July 17, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lidl Brooklyn Park: July 18, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to find the Weinermobile closest to you, click here.