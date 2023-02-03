Where to celebrate Black History Month in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Are you looking to celebrate Black History Month in Baltimore? There are plenty of venues for you to check out this February.

Banneker-Douglass Museum

The Banneker-Douglass Museum will celebrate Black History Month with a host of engaging and exciting events throughout the month, focusing on the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) theme of "Black Resistance".

Lunch and Learn Webinar (Feb. 8) - The Anne Arundel County Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion will host a virtual 'lunch and learn' webinar with the Director of Banneker-Douglass Museum and Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture. You can register for this Zoom webinar here.

Portrait and Collage Family Activity (Feb. 11, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) - The museum is hosting a portrait and collage activity for families, and children of all ages. The activity will celebrate Maryland Civil Rights leaders such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and Thurgood Marshall.

Contemporary African American Art Panel Discussion (Feb. 18, 1 - 3 p.m.) - The panel will feature selected exhibiting artist such as Devin Allen, Wesley Clark, and Chrystal Seawood from the current exhibition, "The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy."

These are only a few of the events that the Banneker-Douglass Museum will host this month. For a full list of events, you can visit the museum website.

Ben Jealous at Columbia Busboys and Poets (Feb. 28, 6 p.m.)

Former NAACP President and author of the recently released book "Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing," Ben Jealous will be speaking at Busboys and Poets in Columbia, MD at 6p.m. on Tuesday, February 28th. In his talk, Jealous will discuss ways to end racism, and how the stories of his ancestors are a source of inspiration, and hope for building our unity as a country.

Jealous has served as President/CEO of People for the American Way and Executive Director of the Sierra Club, the first person of color to serve as ED. Following the talk, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A and book signing.

The Gordon Center, Celebrating Black History Month through Dance

The Gordon Center for Performing Arts, in collaboration with the Baltimore Black Dance Collective, is presenting a month-long celebration of Black Dance in America as an homage to Black History Month.

Sole Defined (Feb. 7 - 8, 7:30 p.m.) - Over 1000 Middle and High School students at Baltimore County Public Schools will have the chance to experience the Sole Defined dance company on the Gordon stage, followed by a public performance

Hiplet Ballerinas (Feb. 28, 8:00 p.m.) - Hiplet combines classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color.

Celebration: Uplifting and Honoring the Culture and History of Black Dance (Feb. 16, 7 p.m.) - A divers selection of local artists, companies, and dance studios show off their work at this event.

There will be other workshops, classes, and other performances throughout the month. For a full list of the events, you can visit the Gordon Center website.

Lexington Market

Nu Generation Art Ensemble, and Next Generation Art Ensemble (Feb. 4, 12 - 3 p.m.) - WombWork Productions will present a performance that will include drumming, spoken word, and African dance.

Health and Wellness Fair ( Feb. 18, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m .) - The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc will host a health and wellness fair.

Brian Buckmire Author Talk (Feb. 28, 5 - 6:30 p.m), Urban Reads will present an author talk with author and news analyst Brian Buckmire. He will discuss his new book on social justice struggles one faces growing up as a person of color in the US.

For a list of all the Black History Month Events at Lexington Market, you can visit the Lexington Market events page.

McDaniel College

Black History Month Lunchtime Movie Series - Every Thursday in February at 11 a.m., McDaniel College will host a Black History Month lunchtime movie showing at the Decker Auditorium. The college will be featuring films such as "The Gabby Douglas Story" (2014), an autobiographical documentary about gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas, "The Woman King" (2022), "Till", (2022), and more. For a full schedule of the Black History Month movies, you can visit the McDaniel College website.

Black Business Expo (Feb. 7, 3-6 p.m.) - This event highlights black owned businesses, including those in Carroll County and McDaniel student run.

Black History Month Convocation (Feb. 28, 6 p.m.) - Maia Chaka, the NFL's first Black female referee, will be in attendance for this landmark event. This annual gathering provides an opportunity for the public hear from notable social justice and racial equality advocates.

WJZ will continue to update this list.