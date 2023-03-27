Watch CBS News
Orioles to unveil new food offerings, renovated team store ahead of Opening Day

BALTIMORE — As Opening Day approaches, the Orioles are preparing to unveil new amenities at Camden Yards. 

The new amenities include a renovated team store, the new SuperBook Bar, and restaurant, food amenities and more.

Media looking to get a look at the new additions to Camden Yards can attend the media event this Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m.

Attendees should use the lobby entrance at 333 W. Camden St.  Parking will be available in the North Warehouse Lot.  

First published on March 27, 2023 / 10:37 AM

