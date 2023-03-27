Orioles to unveil new food offerings, renovated team store ahead of Opening Day
BALTIMORE — As Opening Day approaches, the Orioles are preparing to unveil new amenities at Camden Yards.
The new amenities include a renovated team store, the new SuperBook Bar, and restaurant, food amenities and more.
Media looking to get a look at the new additions to Camden Yards can attend the media event this Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m.
Attendees should use the lobby entrance at 333 W. Camden St. Parking will be available in the North Warehouse Lot.
